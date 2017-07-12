Things to do in Chicago this week, July 12th-16th

Pitchfork Fest, Ben Fest, and Windy City Smokeout. Oh my!

There are a lot of great music acts coming to the city this week, and more fun freebies like movies in the parks and entries to museums.

Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week:

Wednesday, July 12th:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m.





GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Haydn London’s final symphony at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-8 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Movie” at Lincoln Park (2045 N Lincoln Park West) at 8:30 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ovni” at Kilbourn Park (3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Sheridan Park (910 S. Aberdeen St.) at 8:30pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, July 13th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

SUMMER MUSIC: Totó La Momposina | Xenia Rubinos at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-10 p.m.

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Grant Park Chorus: Rachmaninov Vespers at South Shore Cultural Center (7059 South South Shore Drive) from 7pm-8pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Gill Park (825 W Sheridan Rd) at 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Sandlot” at Donovan Park (3620 S.Lituanica Ave.) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Ogden Park (6500 S. Racine Ave.) at 8:30pm

Friday, July 14th:

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1501 West Randolph Street, 12pm-10pm

WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT: 560 W. Grand Ave, 2pm-10pm

BEN FEST: 2215 W Irving Park Rd, 4pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30pm-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing” at Franklin Park (4320 W. 15th St), 7:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Race” at Rainbow Beach Park (3111 E. 77th St.), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Rogue One” at Margate Park Fieldhouse (4921 N. Marine Drive), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Sing: at Douglas Park (1401 S. Sacramento Dr.), 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Kenwood Community Park (1330 E. 50th St.), 8:3opm

Saturday, July 15th:

SOUTHPORT ART FESTIVAL W Waveland Ave & N Southport Ave, 10am-7pm

FIGMENT FESTIVAL Palmer Square Park, North Kedzie Avenue, 10am-6pm

COLOMBIAN FEST: 4438 W Wrightwood Ave, 12pm-11pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1501 West Randolph Street, 12pm-10pm

WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT: 560 W. Grand Ave, 12pm-10pm

BEN FEST: 2215 W Irving Park Rd, 1pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30pm-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “La La Land” at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens, (1801 S Indiana Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Toy Story ” at Horner Park (2741 W. Montrose Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Madea’s Tough Love” at Washington Park (5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr.), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 16th:

CHINATOWN SUMMER FAIR at W Cermak Rd at S Wentworth Ave, 10am-7pm

SOUTHPORT ART FESTIVAL W Waveland Ave & N Southport Ave, 10am-5pm

COLOMBIAN FEST: 4438 W Wrightwood Ave, 12pm-11pm

PITCHFORK MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1501 West Randolph Street, 12pm-10pm

WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT: 560 W. Grand Ave, 12pm-10pm

BEN FEST: 2215 W Irving Park Rd, 1pm-7pm

FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.