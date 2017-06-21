This Australian might know more about Chicago’s history than most locals

Rahm Emanuel, Harold Washington, Jane Byrne and The Daleys, of course, are just a few names that come to mind when Chicagoans think of their city’s founding fathers.

Conversations about these leading mayors often become divisive, brash and headstrong. Locals and transplants alike swell with pride remembering former Mayor Byrne spent three weeks in Cabrini Green; Daley was around for the Second’s overnight demolition of Meigs Field; or the tragic death of Washington.

With a street, school and park named in his honor, many would qualify Mayor William B. Ogden within these ranks, as well.





Jack Brandtman (aka Chicago Aussie) posted a video documenting the life and times of Chicago Mayor William Butler Ogden, who served his term for 10 months beginning in 1837.

For those Chicagoans remembering less from school, Brandtman revisits the origins of that rare northeast-to-southwest street Ogden Ave, part of the major interstate Route 66, and reminds the entire city of this important mayor’s influence.

As discussed in the video, Ogden moved to Chicago from New York in 1835, when the city had a population of only 1,500 people.

The city was officially incorporated on March 4, 1837, and the mayoral election took place a few months after that.

Ogden squeaked by with a victory over John Harris Kinzie with a count of 489 to 217.

Filled with quotes, pictures of pamphlets and prints of political cartoons, Brandtman’s video gives a quick oversight to both Chicago’s civic and political origins and how Ogden contributed to the growth of the city and the Midwest overall.

But having served such a short time as mayor, how exactly did he get a street, a park, and a school named after him? Guess you have to watch the video to find out. And keep an eye open for future episodes, too.