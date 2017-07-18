This beautiful 3-minute Chicago time-lapse video will make you fall in love with Chicago all over again

Photographer and videographer Max Wilson has an eye for the beautiful. In his latest video, “Windy City Nights III,” the Chicago based artist showcases the city in a way that is absolutely stunning.

The video is part of a series called “Chicago Timelapse Project,” which “is a continuation of showcasing Chicago and for a love of night time city photography.” It is a culmination of his work over five years.

Wilson writes:

I really enjoy night time photography because it lends itself well to the timelapse technique. With all the movement and lights at night, it really is something special. You can really see the pulse of Chicago at night. My traditional style of photography lends itself well to photographing this amazing city. I have tried to stay true to my style over the years even though different timelapse techniques and technology exists these days. Chicago has a lot to offer with it’s unique style and capturing pretty imagery is something I enjoy doing.





You can see more of his extraordinary work here.