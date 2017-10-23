This Bruce Rauner campaign video is something else

As if there was any doubt, Bruce Rauner officially announced his bid for reelection this morning. And he announced it in style with a new video titled “I Choose to Fight.”

“They said it couldn’t be done. That it was crazy to think this place could be saved,” says the Rauner as narrator as the video begins with shots of boarded up homes, industrial buildings, and blighted main street corridors.

All of that is until Rauner shows up on his motorcycle, the leather-clad political hero coming in to save the day. Well, at least in his mind.





Education and the fight for future generations is the main theme of the video. But the video attacks the “Madigan Machine” and the corruption Illinois is nationally known for.

Three issues that Rauner says he still wants to work on are property tax relief, term limits and the perennial question of the state budget.

At the least, this isn’t the first time Rauner has used his motorcycle in his politics. He has organized rides for charity fundraisers with an annual ride from Chicago to Springfield.

According to WGN, State Representative Jeanne Ives is considering running against Rauner on the Republican ticket.

The Democratic side finds State Senator Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker as the main contenders.

The gubernational election will take place on November 6th, 2018.