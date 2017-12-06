What do you do when your basketball team has the worst record in the league? Why heckle the best player currently around, of course. Or at least that’s what one Bulls fan decided to do during Monday night’s game against the Cavs.





Taking advantage of the court-side seat, the anonymous fan keeps shouting stuff at LeBron and about 30 seconds of it was recorded on video.

Considering the Bulls ended up losing 113 – 91 that night, no doubt LeBron had the last laugh. Then again, the fan should have known better to mess with LeBron in the first place.

There was that one time a fan in Oklahoma told LeBron to “Suck it up” after arguing with an official about a call. He ended up posting this on Instagram.

I guess she told me!! Hahahaha #JustSuckItUpLeBron #NoMomo #Classic A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 21, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

There was also that time in the NBA Finals when a Warriors fan was yelling obscenities to James as he walked to the locker room…after beating the Warriors in overtime, and LeBron himself scoring 39 points in the game.

The next season when he was playing against his former team in Miami? LeBron was sidelined for that game with an injury, not that that stopped the fans’s taunts. He did respond by rubbing the ring on his finger, a silent reminder of who got their team to the Finals in the first place.

In Monday night’s win against the Bulls, LeBron scored 23 points. The Cavs were helped with another 24 points by none other than former Bull Dwayne Wade.

Wade had a conflicted relationship with the Bulls, his team time in Chicago lasting only one season. But he didn’t feel any grudge for playing against his former team. “We want to continue playing well,” Wade said. “I always, my whole career, want to play well here. I’ve failed a lot of times and succeeded some. No statements. No storylines. Nothing to it.”

As for the Bulls, it’s safe to say that this is a rebuilding season. The controversy surrounding the beginning of the season was nothing but a bad omen.