Menu
52 Read this Next

Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons
Advertisement

What do you do when your basketball team has the worst record in the league? Why heckle the best player currently around, of course. Or at least that’s what one Bulls fan decided to do during Monday night’s game against the Cavs.


RELATED: Watch how this professional basketball player thanked military vets with a thoughtful gesture

Taking advantage of the court-side seat, the anonymous fan keeps shouting stuff at LeBron and about 30 seconds of it was recorded on video.

Considering the Bulls ended up losing 113 – 91 that night, no doubt LeBron had the last laugh. Then again, the fan should have known better to mess with LeBron in the first place.

There was that one time a fan in Oklahoma told LeBron to “Suck it up” after arguing with an official about a call. He ended up posting this on Instagram.

I guess she told me!! Hahahaha #JustSuckItUpLeBron #NoMomo #Classic

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

There was also that time in the NBA Finals when a Warriors fan was yelling obscenities to James as he walked to the locker room…after beating the Warriors in overtime, and LeBron himself scoring 39 points in the game.

The next season when he was playing against his former team in Miami? LeBron was sidelined for that game with an injury, not that that stopped the fans’s taunts. He did respond by rubbing the ring on his finger, a silent reminder of who got their team to the Finals in the first place.

In Monday night’s win against the Bulls, LeBron scored 23 points. The Cavs were helped with another 24 points by none other than former Bull Dwayne Wade.

Wade had a conflicted relationship with the Bulls, his team time in Chicago lasting only one season. But he didn’t feel any grudge for playing against his former team. “We want to continue playing well,” Wade said. “I always, my whole career, want to play well here. I’ve failed a lot of times and succeeded some. No statements. No storylines. Nothing to it.”

RELATED: CPS student shot in head now back to playing basketball

As for the Bulls, it’s safe to say that this is a rebuilding season. The controversy surrounding the beginning of the season was nothing but a bad omen.

This Bulls fan decided to heckle LeBron…and the King wasn’t having it AP Photo/Ron Schwane
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats
Rare Chicago

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats

,
Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway
Rare Chicago

Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway

Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons
Rare Chicago

Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons

,
A video of a Virgin Mary “apparition” caught on camera in Glenview is sweeping the net
Rare Chicago

A video of a Virgin Mary “apparition” caught on camera in Glenview is sweeping the net

,
Advertisement