This Chicago person thinks she sees Jesus in the eclipse sky — do you see it?

Americans from coast to coast were staring at the sky this afternoon as a solar eclipse graced the heavens.

One Chicago woman thinks she may have even found something more special in the clouds.

“Excited! from my driveway in StCharles. My FB followers pointed out the face of Jesus. I was focused on the blue dot but…” Lisa Dent wrote on Twitter with this attached photo.

We’re not quite sure we see it. People love to see things often when they are not there.


One Rare Editor drafted his attempt at finding Jesus.

What do you think? Is Jesus in the skies?

