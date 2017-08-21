This Chicago person thinks she sees Jesus in the eclipse sky — do you see it?

Americans from coast to coast were staring at the sky this afternoon as a solar eclipse graced the heavens.

One Chicago woman thinks she may have even found something more special in the clouds.

“Excited! # Eclipe2017 from my driveway in StCharles. My FB followers pointed out the face of Jesus. I was focused on the blue dot but…” Lisa Dent wrote on Twitter with this attached photo.

Excited! #Eclipe2017 from my driveway in StCharles. My FB followers pointed out the face of Jesus. I was focused on the blue dot but… pic.twitter.com/SQmAm0WrFy — Lisa Dent (@LisaDentRadio) August 21, 2017

We’re not quite sure we see it. People love to see things often when they are not there.





One Rare Editor drafted his attempt at finding Jesus.

What do you think? Is Jesus in the skies?