This Chicagoan just proved he’s much more than a Cub after he made the cover of ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue

It’s that time of the year where we get to marvel at the bare bodies of professional athletes – ESPN’s Body Issue is set to be released next week.

The featured athletes’ bodies are a work of art many Chicagoans would agree need to be seen and applauded, especially the man on this year’s cover.

Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez will be featured in the 2017 issue, and the Windy City recently got a a sneak peak on Twitter.





“The shoot took place in March in Coolidge, Arizona — about an hour outside Phoenix — in a World War II airport hangar in the middle of the desert,” said Dylan Coulter, who photographed Baez for the feature. “While this was very different from any shoot I had ever done, it was both creatively challenging and rewarding, and I was incredibly impressed with the capabilities of iPhone 7 Plus.”

ESPN’s Body Issue will be revealed on their website on July 5 and available for purchase on July 7.