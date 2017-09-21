This company just announced it’s hiring 5,000 people in Chicago

This is in additional to the 95,000 people it’s hiring nationwide.

There are only 95 days until Christmas, which means it’s almost go-time for the busiest shopping season of the year.

UPS is hiring 95,000 seasonal workers across the country to handle the uptick. Approximately 5,000 of them will be in Chicago according to Fox 32 News.

They reported that UPS is looking for 227 drivers, 1,840 driver helpers and 3,475 package handlers. Some of the positions are seasonal and some are permanent.





“If you are a student, a working mom or just looking to make extra money for the holidays, we have a job for you,” UPS CEO said in a press release.

Applicants can view specific positions and apply online.