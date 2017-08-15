This dangerous Chicago intersection is finally fixed

One of Chicago’s most congested intersections is now revamped and open for business.

The six-way intersection of Damen, Elston and Fullerton Avenues has been realigned to ensure a smoother and safer experience for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Some improvements include resurfacing of all the streets, protected bike lanes and widened sidewalks. Mayor Rahm Emanuel shared before and after photos on his Twitter account.

One of Chicago’s most notorious intersections—Damen, Elston & Fullerton—is fixed! We’re cutting the ribbon today. Before and after pics: pic.twitter.com/uKvJ8t6Ws3 — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) August 14, 2017

“This major project is a win-win,” Mayor Emanuel said in a news release from the city. “It has created jobs and economic opportunities across the city and delivered a fully rebuilt and redesigned intersection that is moving traffic more smoothly and safely.”





The intersection had a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 14. It’s the end of a $22.5 million project, which was paid for by local, state and federal funds.