This is Chicago’s best chicken and waffle joint

The city is full of foodies and restaurants that will get their taste buds singing, but breakfast in just got a whole lot sweeter with Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles taking the title of Chicago’s Best.

According to a recent post by Chicago’s Best, the best place to get waffles is on the South Side of the city where breakfast lovers can find Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles, 3947 S. King Drive. The restaurant was raved about by fans saying their breakfast can’t be beat so, Chicago’s Best made the stop to see what makes this breakfast stand out above the rest.





“You can’t come to Chicken and Waffles without trying the chicken and waffles,” one fan told Brittney Payton of Chicago’s Best.

So, Payton went in and tried the famous breakfast duo which Tonya Johnson of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles said comes from Southern roots. Johnson said it’s the sweet and savory combination that makes the combination such a popular choice.

“It has been said that we have the best fried chicken ever,” Johnson told Payton. “But we can’t tell [you] what’s in it of course. It’s the best, you’ll see.”

Those secret ingredients must be something special to get Chicagoans as excited as they are about this breakfast as they told Chicago’s Best that the chicken and waffles is the perfect combination. With soft, fluffy waffles and tender fried chicken, it’s no wonder Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles was chosen as the best.

“You get that saltiness from the chicken and it’s crispy,” Payton told Chicago’s Best. “Then you’ve got the sweet [and] I don’t know what’s in that batter but I’m getting a little bit of cinnamon with the sweet. This is definitely done right.”

For a breakfast that beats any other, Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles will serve up their salty-sweet Southern combination to anyone willing to try.