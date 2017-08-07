This little boy had the best treat at Wrigley Field this weekend

A few germs never hurt anyone, right?!

Wrigley Field has some pretty delicious food selections inside the ball park. You could have the nachos, hot dog, or, as one little fan discovered, a baseball!

Over the weekend, the Cubs took on the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. When a foul ball went sailing back into the stands, a man was able to make the catch, with his bare hand, while holding (what we believe to be) his son.

While the catch in itself was impressive, the best part of the clip happened after the Dad gave the ball to the little guy.





What you’ll learn from the video: baseballs are really good: