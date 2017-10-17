This man was homeless in LA and now’s been given a chance to turn his life around in Chicago

Michael Walker suffers from mental illness and drug addiction. His struggles led to a life of crime on the streets of Los Angeles.

RELATED: Homeless population forced out of “Tent City” AKA the Lake Shore Drive underpass

Thanks to a homeless advocacy organization and the Los Angeles Police Department, Walker now has the chance to get his life back on track.

They were able to raise money and reunite Walker with his mother who lives in Chicago. While Walker had been homeless for two years, he hadn’t seen his mother in closer to a decade.





ABC7 shared video of Walker and his mother meeting at Los Angeles International Airport last week. The two have since returned home to Chicago.

RELATED: If they weren’t illegal, these tiny houses could be what people need in large cities

Officers from the LAPD say they have “formed a bond with the family and plan to stay in touch.”