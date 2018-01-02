As freezing temperatures continue to be recorded across the nation, Chicago has been hit particularly hard. And one area has been experiencing the coldest temperatures of the Chicagoland area.





Pontiac, which is a little more than 100 miles southwest of Chicago, reported a low of -21 with a wind chill of -41 on New Year’s Day.

According to WGN, Rockford tied their record of -13 degrees and O’Hare was one degree shy of their record of -10.

The National Weather Service has continued their wind chill advisory, as “bitterly cold conditions will continue this morning with wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero across the area.”

Beginning Tuesday, Kankakee recorded colder temperatures, but who really wants to win that contest?

Bitterly cold temperatures are the rule again this morning, with wind chills down to 35 degrees below zero! pic.twitter.com/dMMc8HrEgi — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 2, 2018

Bitterly cold conditions will continue this week. Chance of snow showers Wednesday AM. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/QNZPy8lZ5C — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 2, 2018

According to data accumulated between 1981-2010, Chicago typically averages a high of 31 or 32 degrees and a low of 16 or 17 degrees in January.

The lowest record temperature in Chicago proper was on January 20th, 1985 when the city recorded -27 degrees with a windchill of -60 and sustained winds of over 25 miles per hour.

The current cold weather has recently closed down the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel and the ice rink at Millennium Park. If you’re planning on any outdoor activities, make sure to do you’re research first so you don’t get left out in the cold. The weather has also affected flights at Midway Airport.

Even more than that, the cold weather is a reminder to check in on elderly, ill, or disabled friends, family, and neighbors who may not be able to handle the freezing temperatures. There have already been four reported deaths from the cold this season.

While it may seem like there is no end in sight to these bitter temperatures, the long-term forecast predicts Chicago will hit a high of 32 degrees this coming Sunday. Better get out the shorts and sunscreen now.