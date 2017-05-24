This puppy needs a home, and after watching this video, you’ll want to adopt him immediately

Wilbur knows that his forever home is out there, but he just hasn’t been able to find them yet.

He was taken to the Evanston Animal Shelter last August, and has been dealing with several issues ever since, including a piece of cloth in his intestine that was blocking his digestion.

The shelter writes:

He’s been through so much this past year, including abdominal surgery. He is such a sweet boy, but isn’t adjusting well to being back at the shelter. He is also a very big strong boy who needs an owner who is physically able to handle him, experienced with leash reactive dogs and willing to continue his training. We know the right family is out there for Wilbur; he’s just getting very impatient waiting for them!





Dogs are mans best friend for a reason. They just want to be loved, and give love in return.

Will you be his forever home? If you are interested, please email EASadoptions@gmail.com or visit evanstonanimalshelter.net for more information.