This summer’s Navy Pier fireworks will feature music from the Rolling Stones

Not only will the Rolling Stones have an exhibit this season at Navy Pier, but they will also be taking over the firework show as organizers chose to sync this year’s shows with music from the Stones themselves.

The Stones exhibit, titled “Exhibitionism,” features tons of memorabilia from their 55 year career, which is why organizers chose to dedicate a little bit of the firework show to them as well.

Chicagoans are sure to get some “Satisfaction” as they watch the show explode starting May 27 at 10:15 p.m. From that night on the fireworks will be shot off every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. and every Saturday at 10:15 p.m. through Labor Day.





If you’re looking to see the synchronized Stones show you’ll have to go on a Saturday prior to July 30 which is the last day to catch the exhibit as well.

They say you can’t always get what you want, but Stones fans in Chicago are certainly getting what they want with this dual Stones feature at Navy Pier.