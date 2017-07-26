This teen’s look was supposedly too revealing for picture day at school, and she’s not happy about it

Incoming high school senior Grace Goble, 17, is speaking out after she was told that she would have retake her senior photo because the yellow sweater she wore exposed her shoulders.

Goble has gone public with the story, to “propose that the rule that shoulders must be covered is changed or revoked.”

Insane that women are forced to wear the clothing that others deem appropriate. https://t.co/Nv1iFEHT4Y — Grace Goble (@gracegoble525) July 24, 2017

Here’s what she wrote on her Change.org entry:

UPDATE (7/25/17 8:40 AM): The Principal of Maine South has contacted me to let me know that they have decided to include this photo in the yearbook. He also let me know that he plans to organize a student group dedicated to updating and revising this policy.

My name is Grace Goble, and I am going into my senior year at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, IL. I was recently informed that I will need to retake my senior photo because my shoulders were showing, which is against the school dress code. As you can see, this photo is completely innocent, and the sweater that I am wearing is modest and covers my body very appropriately. This is a shirt which I have worn to school and to school events before, and no one has ever given it a second thought. I am proposing a change to the Maine South High School dress code. The section regarding this particular topic currently reads: “Students are expected to wear opaque clothing that covers them from shoulder to approximately mid-thigh. For example, students shall not wear halter tops, garments with thin straps, or strapless garments. Garments that are “see-through,” cut low, or exposes one’s midriff are not acceptable. Skirts and shorts should not be shorter than approximately mid-thigh.” I propose that the rule that shoulders must be covered is changed or revoked. I have spent a good majority of my life wondering why exactly women’s shoulders are so offensive. It is ridiculous that young women aren’t allowed to wear the clothing that they wish to wear simply because it could possibly distract someone. Why must young women be denied the ability to express themselves through their fashion simply because there may be a few people out there who cannot control themselves? Shaming women for wearing the things that make them feel comfortable and happy in their bodies is horribly sexist, and leads many girls to grow up believing that if another individual cannot control their actions around women, that the woman was at fault. It is astounding to me that this issue comes up again and again, and not much seems to be done about it. Do not force any more girls to grow up being taught that they must hide their bodies because others cannot control themselves.

The petition has been signed more than 2,000 times.

Goble updated the post to say that the principal told her the original photo has been approved and that, after pushback, a student group will form to update or revise the school rule.

The teen has also spoken to news outlets like the Chicago Tribune, saying she “was just frustrated that this sort of thing is an issue.”

You can see the sweater Goble was wearing below.

“When normal body parts that every single person has are turned into something that people are offended by, it doesn’t make any sense,” she said.