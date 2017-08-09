This time-lapse video of Lollapalooza shows the 400,000 attendees ebbing and flowing

Grant Park, Chicago was flooded with an estimated 400,000 music fest attendees at Lollapalooza 2017 last weekend.

Hailed as one of the best music festivals in the U.S., observers are guaranteed an interesting people-watching experience, but some Chicagoans take in the crowds in a less crowded and sweaty way.

One Chicago-based photographer, Raf Winterpacht, has been capturing the crowds from the 40th floor of the BlueCross/BlueShield building downtown for years.

“They look like ants!” Winterpacht said of the hundreds of thousands of fest-goers in the caption on his Instagram.





He may have had the right idea enjoying the view from off the ground. Several arrests were made and hundreds of attendees were taken to local hospitals, according to according to the City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.