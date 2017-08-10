This week in history: Wrigley Field turns on the lights!

Happy birthday, lights at Wrigley Field!

It was 29 years ago this week (August 8th), that Wrigley Field hosted its first night game.

Wrigley was the last MLB stadium to add lights, so that evening at Wrigley was momentous.

91-year-old Chicago Cubs fan and oldest season ticket holder, Harry Grossman, had the privilege of being the first person to turn the lights.

Harry was alive during the 1908 Chicago Cubs World Series championship, and his first Cubs game was in 1906 when the Cubs were playing the White Sox in the World Series.





The lifelong Cubs fan asked fans to join him in a Harry Carey-inspired cheer, saying, “A one, a two, a three, let there be light!”

