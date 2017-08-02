This year, the Westside Music Festival is drawing big names – here’s your chance to attend for free

Chicago is quickly earning its place in an ever-growing music industry.

Despite its rise to the big leagues, the city is still making music accessible to the masses with events, such as the Chicago Westside Music Festival – free to attend.

The family-friendly day will kick off at 11:00 a.m. on August 19 in Douglas Park with Ald. Michael Scott Jr.’s 24th Ward end of summer celebration and the Westside Music Festival beginning at 4:00 p.m.





Relaxed restrictions of the event are poised to make for an affordable evening of music, and, even though the venue will be selling food and alcoholic beverages, attendees are still welcome to bring their own concessions, as well, according to the event’s website.

The musical lineup includes a variety of artists with some bigger names, like Dru Hill and Vivian Green, appearing alongside local talent, such as Kilika Tabron and Dej Monae.

Produced by the Westside Cultural Foundation and sponsored this year by BMO Harris Bank, the fest is expected to have a great turnout, providing an evening of care-free and nearly cost-free fun.

