Three shot at Greektown’s Taco Burrito King

In Greektown, three people were injured in a shooting inside a restaurant on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened close to 4:20 a.m. at the Taco Burrito King restaurant in the 800 block of West Jackson Street.

The three people were fighting when one of them started shooting. One man was hit in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The shooter was shot in the leg.





The shooter was also taken to Stroger in police custody and is now in stable condition.

A bullet was the only thing that grazed one woman’s foot but she refused medical attention.

Police are still investigating what caused the fight.