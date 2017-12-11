This holiday season, whether it’s you and the kiddos, the in-laws or just your dog — we have our top five favorite list of stunning light displays for all to enjoy. So grab a cup of cocoa and hit the town tonight with one – or all – of these “lit” destinations…





Lincoln Park Zoo Zoolights

An oldie but a goodie, this Chicago staple is free to the public on Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s through January 1st, 2018. You can see the lights 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at 2200 N. Cannon Drive and don’t forget about the crafts, ice carvings, Santa himself — and of course, the animal exhibits.

Chicago’s Christmas Tree in Millennium Park

This one is a no-brainer but this high-traffic spot is not to be overlooked. Every year, a 50-foot plus tree is hand-picked to be decked out with lights near Michigan Ave. and Washington St. now through January 1st, 2018. Just around the corner, you can find the Santa House, the Christkindlemarket and ice-skating right below the Bean. Something for everybody!

Winter WonderFest at Navy Pier in Chicago

And let’s not forget one of the most fun fests that happens right on Lake Michigan! Now through Sunday, January 7th at 600 E. Grand Avenue is a fest for the whole family including plenty of decorations, snowglobe live, the holiday howdy horse, the toboggan tunnel, wintertube, the mini-golf course, an indoor skating rink and the iconic newly updated ferris wheel.

The Magnificent Mile Chicago

If you’re more of a stroll-and-look type, then the holiday lights downtown on the Magnificent Mile are the lights for you – now on display til January 1st on 625 North Michigan Avenue. From Chicago’s River north all the way to Oak Street, Chi-town’s Magnificent Mile boasts food, shopping and plenty of entertainment for everyone to partake in.

Brookfield Zoo

Last but certainly not least, if you are in the Greater-Chicago area, then you do not want to miss out on the holiday magic that is at the Brookfield Zoo. On Saturday, December 2nd, 9th & 16th Sunday, December 3rd, 10th & 17th Tuesday to Saturday, December 26th – 31st, at 4-9 p.m. on 3300 Golf Rd.

For members, it is free but for those who are newbies – click here. It is considered the largest lights festival in Chicago with over a million twinkling lights along with Santa AND Mrs. Claus, ice carvings and a 41-foot-talking tree. Say no more, I’m ready to sleigh away!