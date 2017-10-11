Proposed tower in front of cathedral to be bigger than Hancock

A developer in River North wants to replace Holy Name Cathedral’s parking lot with a pair of new towers including one that stretches toward the heavens.

JDL Development filed its zoning application with city officials Wednesday for the big site at State Street and Chicago Avenue.

The plan calls for a 76-story tower and a 45-story tower rising from a nine-story shopping center on the lot. The development altogether would include up to 914 new high-rise homes, 200,000 square feet of retail and 45,000 square feet of office space as well as 659 parking spots.





The project is being proposed as One Chicago Square – the office of Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said.

“It’s exciting,” Jim Letchinger, JDL Development President told Crain’s Chicago Business. “It’s terrifying.”

At 1,011 feet, the taller of the two proposed towers would be nearly as tall as the 1,127-foot John Hancock Center.

