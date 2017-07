It’s always a great day to treat yourself to a blizzard from Dairy Queen.

But of all the days to treat yourself, today is definitely the day to do it!

Go to your local Dairy Queen today (Thursday) for Miracle Treat Day. For every blizzard that is sold, $1 or more will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

#MiracleTreatDay is TODAY! Tweet to spread the word & eat dessert first w/ a BLIZZARD treat to benefit @CMNHospitals https://t.co/bl0u4hz0cp — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 26, 2017

In 2016, over $4 million were raised for the CMN Hospitals, helping more than 32 million children.

It’s already a hot day out there, click HERE to find a DQ near you!