This Chicago-area couple from Orland Park, Illinois understood that Trump and Melania were probably swamped and could not attend their wedding last year.





But that didn’t stop Brianna and Timothy Dargert to send an invitation to the White House anyway, according to Fox32.

RELATED: President Trump gets a defense on his language from someone who’s known him intimately before he took office

The pair were married last year in May.

Many, many months later — a letter from the White House addressed the couple.

It was a congratulatory letter signed by Trump and Melanie according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Republican Senator Jeff Flake is actually comparing President Trump to Joseph Stalin

The letter read:

“We join your family and friends in celebrating this joyous occasion and your love and commitment to one another. May your hearts grow fonder and your love deeper each day, and may God continue to bless your life together.”

“We both admire the President greatly,” the couple said to Fox 32 News in an email. “and to receive something from him personally completely touched our hearts. It is wonderful to see that he truly cares about the American people!”

View the letter as well as some shots of the lucky bride and groom, click here.

If you are interested in reaching out to the President, we have a video on how to do so properly – below, courtesy of Howcast.