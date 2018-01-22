What began as a discussion about immigration quickly turned to name-calling and a competitive shouting match. Also known as just another night on Fox News.





Tucker Carlson invited 12th Ward Ald. George Cardenas on his show Thursday evening to talk about contemporary issues facing the nation and in particular Chicago.

Carlson began his show with what almost sounded like a compliment. “Chicago has been one of the most aggressive places in the country in resisting the Trump Administration’s efforts against illegal immigration and now its political leaders could potentially pay the price for that,” he said.

And then…

Carlson couldn’t resist bringing up Chicago’s murder rate and how the city is “teetering on the edge of insolvency.”

After some tangential points about the city’s financial struggles, Carlson took a shot at “people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.”

Cardenas mentions his constituents (his ward cover McKinley Park, Brighton Park, and Little Village) are Chinese, Lithuanian, Polish, and Mexican, and that he doesn’t check people’s IDs when they come to him with an issue to make sure they are a citizen or not.

After more bickering and talking over each other and Carlson’s finger-pointing, someone in the sound booth must have raised Carlson’s mic levels right when he dropped this peachy little line.

“What a loathsome little demagogue you are, Mr. Cardenas.”

Cardenas refused the bait that Carlson had dangled out there, remaining relatively cool despite Carlson’s continuous cutting off of anything he attempted to say.

If you’re curious about Cardenas’s credentials, and particularly what it means to go through the legal immigration process, here is a bit of his bio from his website:

“As a young child, Cardenas and his family came to Chicago in search of the American Dream after emigrating from Durango, Mexico. After graduating from Lane Technical High School in 1984, Cardenas joined the United States Navy to help pay for his education. After earning an honorable discharge, George successfully earned an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Political Science from Northeastern Illinois University. Before joining government, Cardenas accumulated over a decade of experience working for Fortune 500 companies. This background gives him valuable insight into the needs of the community and a desire to be a voice for positive change for the area. As an entrepreneur, Cardenas understands that we need government to be run with a business approach. From providing top quality constituent service to looking for ways to streamline government, Cardenas brings his business background into the decision making process of our City Council. Alderman George Cardenas, who was raised in Little Village and lived there for over 25 years, currently resides in McKinley Park where he is proud to raise his two young daughters.”

Watch the full interview here:

Don’t worry. Carlson says he loves Chicago. Just apparently not the people that choose to live here.