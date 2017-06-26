Turns out the 1,000-person party last week was part of a gang-related video shoot

Last week’s 1,000 person gang party near the West Side also happened to be the subject of a music video, which features men and children flashing guns, as the streets fill with partiers and police quietly – or, perhaps, helplessly – sit nearby.

The party near Touhy-Herbert Park drew the attention of so many, Chicago Police struggled to control the scene that raged on into the morning hours.

Police were simply outnumbered. Not even the 25 Chicago Police Department squad cars sent to the scene were enough to contain the event.





RELATED: Chicago Police Officers were heavily outnumbered at wild gang party that turned deadly as the night raged on

Filmed just two blocks west of the United Center on a block lined with residential homes, the 24 MoneyGang music video highlights the massive party, almost teasing the inaction of police.

Shot by videographer Kyro Kush, the video was uploaded to YouTube Thursday and has since received over 17,000 views.

The 4-minute long video features handguns and semi-automatic weapons being flashed on screen by men and young boys.

People can be seen flooding the streets drinking, smoking and dancing with the blue lights of police squad cars in the background.

“Fathers Day Picnic” is included in the video’s title on YouTube, a reference to an annual permitted gathering earlier in the day, which is tradition in the neighborhood, according to DNAinfo.

RELATED: Bottled Blonde bar’s crazy party reputation has now angered neighbors to take action

One scene features a sign noting the park closing time – 9 p.m., with uniformed officers standing nearby. Another shows a man riding a motorbike up to the tailgate of a Chicago Police SUV.

Near the end of the video, a screenshot of DNAinfo’s original story about the party police could not shut down is featured.

In a thread on Reddit, many users are now saying the video is a glorification of gang culture. However, last week, the thread about the gang party was filled with comments encouraging people to stop “overreacting.”

The Police Department is aware of the music video and is reviewing it, but no arrests have been made in connection with the gang party at this time.

“We’re lucky that no one got hurt,” 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. told DNAinfo after seeing the video. “It also looks like a total disregard for the police. If they don’t get a handle on this, it can get worse and [it] may be too late.”