Two American Airlines flights clip wings at O’Hare Airport resulting in response teams

The wing of an American Airlines Airbus A321 clipped another aircraft on the runway at O’Hare International Airport on Friday, resulting in a response from the local fire and police teams.

Headed for Los Angeles, American Airlines Flight 1162 was taxiing down the runway when it “came in contact” with SkyWest Airlines American Eagle Flight 3047, which had just arrived from Rochester, Minnesota, according to Travel Pulse.

RELATED: Dying woman dragged half-naked from American Airlines flight, witness says

The incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m., prompted multiple emergency vehicles to respond to the scene, but no one was hurt, according to a passenger who sent video to NBC. The passenger also said the SkyWest flight was nearly knocked on its side and its wings were touching the ground.





“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and will be rebooking them on a new aircraft to Los Angeles,” American Airlines said in a statement.

With no casualties and minimal impact on operations, the incident did not cause much trouble, according to Chicago’s Department of Aviation.