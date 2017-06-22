Two big-time names in country and pop music are set to open the 2017 Warrior Games at Soldier Field

The 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games will take place at Soldier Field June 30-July 8.

According to their website, The Warrior Games “exist to provide an opportunity for athletes to grow physically, mentally and spiritually from the sportsmanship and camaraderie gained by representing their respective service teams in a friendly and spirited competition.”

There will be 250 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans participating in the games representing all branches of the armed forces, as well as members from the United Kingdom Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force.





To honor our nation’s heroes, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will perform at the opening ceremonies.

Go grab your tickets for my show in Chicago at the 2017 Warrior Games!! Tickets available now! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:38pm PDT

This isn’t the first time the musical duo has teamed up.

Last year, Shelton surprised Kelly’s fans at her concert in Los Angeles to perform ‘Don’t You Wanna Stay,’ a single Kelly originally recorded with Jason Aldean. The pair will also be judges on season 14 of The Voice.

To purchase tickets, click here, and to learn more about The Warrior Games, click here.