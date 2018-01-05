Last Halloween, a party turned deadly during a dispute over drugs and money that led to a quadruple shooting. Now, two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Khalil Carter.





The shooting occurred on the 500 block of Pointe Drive in Hammond, Indiana according to the Chicago Tribune.

19-year-old Paradise Haynes and 17-year-old Lucky Tyler (both from Chicago) went to an apartment where Carter was. Two other people were there as well, one who came with Haynes and Tyler, and one 18-year-old man who was there with Carter.

The group called a dealer to deliver 3.5 grams of weed for $35. While they were all smoking, one of the other men went to go use the bathroom. But when he returned, he had a gun in his hand and was pointing it at Carter and the 18-year-old.

At this point, Haynes and Tyler joined in with the other assailant asking about money. This is apparently in reference to Carter’s friend posting a picture of $4,000 on Facebook the day before.

The shooting began after the two resisted. Both Carter and the 18-year-old man were shot, but only Carter fatally. Haynes, Tyler, and the other man fled as Carter and the 18-year-old shot at them down a hallway. Both Haynes and Tyler were shot.

It turns out that Facebook was used not only as inspiration for the robbery but in the aftermath as well. Days before the shooting, Haynes asked on the social media platform if anyone “knew anyone that Haynes could rob” according to an affidavit.

The day after the robbery? Haynes wrote she “got shot three times the previous night” and was done with robberies “cause its not worth it.”

In addition to being charged with murder, Haynes and Tyler were charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery, aggravated battery and two counts each of robbery and criminal confinement.

There is no information about the third unknown man at this time.

This is the second time recently that Facebook has been used as a primary source in crime. Police have been investigating crimes related to guns and drugs through the private groups on the website which has led to 50 arrests, seizure of 18 firearms, and confiscation of over $46,000 of drugs.