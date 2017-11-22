A string of robberies have been reported around Grant Park over the past two weeks and the police have issued a community alert for the area.





All of the attacks have occurred at night. In the first four attacks, groups of male and female teenagers have been targeting their victims on the sidewalk and described to strike and kick the victims and demand their property. The suspects were all said to be wearing black bandanas and green hooded sweatshirts.

The four attacks occurred:

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 200 block of E Balbo

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 100 block of E Balbo

About 8:05 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 500 block of S Michigan

About 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 600 block of S Michigan

A fifth attack happened early Wednesday morning at around 12:20 PM. The Columbia College students were at teh skating rink when they were approached by three men, according to the Chicago Tribune. The men demanded the students cell phones after indicating they had a weapon. No physical attack beyond the robbery has been reported in this case.

The robbery on November 12th involved a student of Roosevelt University. One of the group was a 16-year-old girl who was arrested and charged with robbery but nobody else has been in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks can contact the Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.