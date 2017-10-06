Two new restaurants hope to spur new business near in Bridgeport

Perhaps jealous of all the attention the Park at Wrigley is getting, the South Side is getting its own mini-entertainment district right by Sox Park.

The area surrounding White Sox stadium has a much different vibe than that of Wrigley, namely the area is swarmed by parking lots. But a couple of businesses are trying to change that.

Mario Scalise and Toni Heelan are opening up two restaurants: The Red Line Cafe and Stix n Brix Wood Fired Pizza. They will be located right next to each other at 218 and 220 W. 33rd Street, two blocks north of the stadium.





“The neighborhood lacks that Taylor Street, that Randolph Street, that South Loop feel, where you can just walk a few blocks and find a variety of things to eat,” Scalise told DNA Info. “We have a lot of good places, but they’re scattered.”

The businesses are planning on an October 15th opening.

Both restaurants are looking to have a casual and laid back atmosphere while being slightly upscale.

“We want people to start here and then end there,” said Heelan. “Our target is the family. This is setting a trend that hopefully more people will want to do the same over here.”

Considering the non-White Sox related attention Bridgeport and the surrounding area have seen lately, it makes perfect sense for businesses like this to hopefully spur future development in the area.