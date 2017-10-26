Two officers injured after mysterious crash on the South Side

An investigation is underway to determine exactly how a car crash involving two on-duty police officers happened.

According to WGN, two officers crashed a police car into a construction barrier at 83rd and Woodlawn at around 5 AM earlier this morning.

Their SUV trapped both of the officers after crashing into a large hole in the construction zone. The Chicago Fire Department had to extricate the two male officers from their vehicle.





The two officers were rushed to a hospital. One officer, 25, suffered injuries to his arm, hip, and leg. The other officer, 33, has injuries in his right arm.

Their injuries are considered non-life threatening and are both listed in stable condition.

The story is still developing as to why this accident happened.