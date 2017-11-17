This day in age food service delivery has taken on a whole new level. With third party apps like Postmates, GrubHub, and Uber Eats, literally anyone could be at your door within minutes. It’s no longer just the same pizza delivery guy/girl. Which is a major reason to keep as much information as you can private, if you live in an apartment, meet the person downstairs vs. giving them your unit number.





Unfortunately, for an innocent woman in West Town, she’d learn this lesson all too late. On Thursday night, police received a call to the 1400 block of North Bosworth. A woman had been the victim of a home invasion and attacked by two suspects posing as delivery men.

According to Chicago Police, the two males approached the 30-year-old woman at 7:19 p.m. while she was coming home to her apartment. The suspects were wearing reflective vests to shield their faces from being recognized, they told her they were delivering something and attempted to give her a package.

Police reported that when she hesitated, they proceeded to push her into her apartment and then one of the two men struck her in the face. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. They cleaned out her apartment and ran away. According to the woman, they stole between $2,000 and $3,000 in electronics, cash and personal items before they fled.

Rene Batres, the victim’s boyfriend, stated that despite being pistol whipped and robbed, the woman refused medical attention. At this time it is not known whether any belongings were taken and she declined to comment.

A neighbor said they want everyone to be on alert as deliveries increase for the holiday season.

“I mean, if they did it once, they might try to do it twice,” the neighbor said. “Three times. Now how safe are we?”

Batres said that the stolen items will cause financial hardship, but he’s just glad his girlfriend is safe.

“$3,700 is going to put me in the hole,” Batres said. “But hey, as long as she’s alive, that’s all that matters.