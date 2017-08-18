Underwear Run happening in Chicago next Friday

I see London. I see France. I see Chi-Town’s underpants!

While people in the city prep for next Sunday (August 27)’s Chicago Triathlon, other athletes are picking out their favorite undies to sport while running in the Gildan Underwear Run happening next Friday (August 25).

The run will kick off the Chicago Triathlon weekend, with participants running a one-mile race along the lakefront.

There will also be a best “un-dressed” contest with cash prizes for both individual and group entries.

Not only is it a fun way to kick off your weekend, but all the proceeds go to 100 Club of Chicago, which “supports the families of brave first responders in the public safety, police and fire departments throughout Cook and Lake Counties, who lost their lives keeping the public safe.”





Get your best undies ready and sign up for the race HERE.