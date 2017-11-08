UPS hiring in mass amounts in Chicago

Preparing for the holiday season, UPS said they plan to hire more than 5,000 employees in the Chicago area with the intent of keeping the positions fulfilled beyond the holidays.

The recent flood of openings is a mix between seasonal and permanent jobs, according to Fox News. Available positions include 3,475 package handlers, 1,840 driver helpers and 227 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers spread across seven Illinois locations.

In a recent release, the company also revealed that 35 percent of employees who took a seasonal package handler job in the past have stayed with company on a permanent basis.





The following locations are all seeking employees: