According to Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli – and an additional dozen plus victims of Seth Mull’s crimes came forward after his publicized offenses at a Bethlehem hotel surfaced. At this hotel, Mull supposedly forced a woman to take drugs, burned her, choked her and forced her to become a sex slave.





According to Bethlehem police Chief Mark DiLuzio, Mull [who is currently in Philadephia] has been charged with rape and assault. The Colonial Regional police – according to Assistant District Attorney Laura Majewski – are currently investigating claims made by four victims.

According to police, the 30-year-old is linked to more sex trafficking crimes in Harrisburg, San Diego, Chicago as well as Honolulu. Bethlehem police also said police in Pittsburgh are looking into claims by about a dozen women.

“He travels, and he leaves behind this carnage,” DiLuzio said.

Majewski reported that police believe Mull is a Warren County, New Jersey, native. Morganelli wants anyone who has been abused by Mull or anyone who knows a victim to bravely come forward with information.

“We do believe there are more young girls that have been traumatized, raped, sexually assaulted, strangled, threatened who may be in fear,” he said. “Our concern is for their well being. Come work with us. We will get you through this process.”

Majewski said the first victim who came to the police met Mull at the Holiday Inn Express hotel on Cherry Lane in Bethlehem for a date. Once they were in the hotel room, she said she became his prisoner. Morganelli said Mull solicits victims on dating websites such as Plenty of Fish, Facebook, Tinder and/or Backpage. He presents himself as a “very compassionate, nice guy,” but when the women want to leave, he begins to intimidate them. He calls himself a personal trainer on his Facebook page, but according to police, this is simply not true.

Police say most of the victims are in their 20s but backgrounds vary. The first victim who came to the police dialed 911 after a 24-hour stay in the hotel room – that included rape, strangulation and related charges filed Oct. 28, 2017, against Mull. Morganelli said Mull also threatens the victims and their families in order to coerce the women into remaining sex slaves.

In addition, police have taken over Mull’s computers as well as cell phones at Mull’s home in the 1900 block of Waldheim Road that previously accessed human trafficking sites, sex slave sites and dating sites. Morganelli also added Mull offers the victim’s sex slave contracts as well as refers to them as his “property.” He then forces them to take cocaine and methamphetamine so they become addicted and rely on him for drugs.

“He forces them to take part in orgies and other acts which he films, and/or forces his victims into prostitution,” Morganelli said.

“If you’ve been victimized by this individual or know this individual, it’s time to come forward. We will help you,” DiLuzio said.

If you have any information about sex trafficking cases involving Seth Mull, please call one of the following phone numbers:

Bethlehem police Detective Brian Quinn, 610-997-7691 or 610-865-7187.

Bethlehem police Detective Brad Jones, 610-865-7146.

The Northampton County District Attorney crime tip line, 610-829-6645.