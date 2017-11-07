Van Dyke’s attorneys plan to file motion to dismiss charges

Defense attorneys representing the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of Laquan McDonald have a big announcement today.

The plan exactly? To file a motion to dismiss charges based on prosecutorial misconduct

The details of the alleged misconduct were not stated but in previous hearings, the ex-officer Jason Van Dyke’s attorneys have argued that former Cook County States Attorney Anita Alvarez made public statements that were prejudicial.





The case has since been assigned to special prosecutor Joe McMahon from Kane County.

Judge Vincent Gaughan also denied a separate motion filed by defense attorneys to dismiss the indictment based on a right to a speedy trial.

Laquan McDonald was shot in October of 2014 and Van Dyke was charged in November of 2015.