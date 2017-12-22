Attention all Christmas decoration lovers! There is a group of Grinches roaming the Oak Forest neighborhood.

People that go all out on Christmas decorations know the hard work and dedication will pay off for them, and the admirers. It’s a family tradition two Oak Forest families have been keeping up with for years, and to the naked eye you would think that their decorations are done.

But unfortunately, the Vetter’s know there are some pieces missing… For example, there’s actually one tiny reindeer missing from the family’s Christmas display.

They know it was stolen in the middle of the night by the Grinches in the neighborhood because the thieves were even caught on a security camera.

The Toma family, who live in the same neighborhood, put in all their hard work into their decoration. This last Tuesday night, they had their lighted candy canes lining their front walkway and lights in the trees and bushes. The whole thing kept them up late, and then they traditionally stayed up until 2 a.m. making Christmas cookies.

Not entirely sure if it was the same vandals as the Vetter’s but suspecting so, soon after the Toma’s went to bed their house was attacked. Vandals ripped down their lights, pulled out the candy canes and smashed some in the street.