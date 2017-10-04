A Chicago Church is sending comfort dogs to help Vegas victims through difficult times

The victims of the tragic Las Vegas mass shootings will soon receive a visit from everyone’s best friend from the Windy City: comfort dogs.

The LLC K-9 Comfort Dogs from Lutheran Church Charities and their handlers are gearing up to Las Vegas to bring comfort to those who are still hurting from the shooting.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend returns, stepping straight into FBI arms

The church posted about their visit on their website as well as Facebook page saying they will be at Sunrise Hospital to be with patients and hospital staff during this difficult time.





The organization also has a network affiliate already there and sent a second wave of back up because: doggos. They are sending seven golden retrievers along with 10 comfort workers.

RELATED: The text to her husband after being shot in Vegas is a heartbreaking image of the massacre

The organization has also set up a link for those that want to donate to help fund their trip.

The real question is, are they taking more volunteers at this time?!