Vehicles frequently occupy bike lanes, but that isn’t news to cyclists

Vehicles consistently park in bike lanes in Chicago, and more and more tickets are being dished out accordingly.

In January through July of this year, there were 2,761 tickets issued to vehicles in bike lanes. That’s way ahead of the number of tickets in 2016, which was close to 3,000 for all of 2016, reported WBEZ News.

One complaint filed to the city described the problem as “an everyday, all-day occurrence.”

Last year, a frustrated cyclist smashed the window of a truck that was parked in a bike lane following the fatal incident involving a college student. The student had been riding in the bike lane when she was struck.





The student had been riding on Milwaukee Avenue, stretches of which are slighted for improvement. Upgrades to the street are coming to the Wicker Park neighborhood, on which work begins next week.

You can find the complete research on vehicle-bike lane violations at WBEZ News.