Over 100 people gathered at a vigil on the Far South Side on Friday night to remember a young mother of two was shot and killed just before Thanksgiving.





According to the woman’s family, they suspect this was an incident of domestic violence but never expected it to end this way.

Sharine Catching, 27, was found shot to death in a car at 119th and South Yale Wednesday and police say they were called to the area due to a suspicious car.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered Catching inside – sitting in the front passenger seat, dead. Catching had been shot in the head.

On Friday night, friends, neighbors and family members came together to celebrate the young mother’s life. They said a prayer and lit candles and said Catching was always the life of the party — she knew everyone. And they are also hoping the person who killed her will turn themselves in.

“You know it’s heartbreaking,” said her cousin Tracey Woods. “She went through a domestic violence situation and for anyone who, you know, goes through that I would suggest that you guys be in your families lives, try to help them as best you can. We tried our best to help her. You know we didn’t expect it to end this way.”

The case is still under investigation and as always, any information regarding the case is encouraged to be shared with the Chicago police.

