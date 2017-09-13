Want to make some money? Help this town trap and relocate their skunks

A town in Illinois fed up with skunks is offering a little green to be rid of the stinky problem.

Vernon Hills is offering people $75 for each skunk that is trapped and removed from the village, WGN reported.

Officials say that while the area has been dealing with a skunk problem for a while, this year’s mild, wet spring has caused a spike in the skunk population.





Skunks are most active this time of year because they are storing up fat for winter, wildlife experts told WGN.

