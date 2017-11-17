If you’re looking for a seasonal job with the possibility of turning into longer term work, then head to Joliet for Amazon’s job fair today and tomorrow.





No appointment’s are necessary and eligible candidates can even get an on-the-spot job offer. The job fair is taking place at the Amazon Recruiting Office in Joliet at 201 Emerald Drive. Interviews will continue throughout the rest of the day until 6:30 PM and open again tomorrow at 8:30 AM going until 6:30 PM.

Amazon is always busy around the holidays and these jobs will help with packing and shipping orders. While the jobs will be part-time and seasonal at first, they have the potential to develop into a full time gig. Benefits include healthcare and dental, stock awards program, 401k, and tuition assistance. Even part-time schedules can be flexible to fit around school, family or other needs.

In addition to Joliet, Amazon has warehouses in Crest Hill, Aurora, Monee, Romeoville, and Waukegan and new positions open all the time.

Amazon has been in the news a lot lately as they are currently deciding on where to build a second headquarters outside of Seattle. This new headquarters promises to bring 50,000 new jobs to whichever area it opens in and cities and states are placing high bids in attempts to sway the mega-corporation.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is in full support of Amazon coming to Chicago or the Chicago area. He, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other state leaders submitted a letter to Amazon offering at least $2 billion in incentives.

“Finally, when you have narrowed the field and are engaged in more specific conversations with us, we are prepared to promptly consider other incentives that represent sound economic policy for Illinois and the greater Chicago area,” the letter reads. “We all want to ensure that Illinois and the greater Chicago area are well understood to have a constructive approach to technology and innovation.”

But not everyone is on board with this possibility. The Tribune pointed out concerns with how rising house prices could affect working-class neighborhoods. High salaries mean prices could rise, and the tax incentives spent on Amazon could instead be spent instead on communities that are already here.

And as for incentives, Illinois promised Sears $150 million in 2011, but now it’s talking about going out of business. Motorola Mobility was given $118 million but later cut workers. And a $3.7 million grant to Mitsubishi did not prevent the company from closing a 1,200-person factory in Normal.

John Oliver reiterated these points on his show a few weeks ago. The ironic thing in the whole situation, as Oliver points out, is that these multi-billion dollar companies don’t even really need tax breaks- they already have “more money than they know what to do with.”

The jobs in Joliet would be unrelated to any potential developments with Amazon in Chicago, but there is always the possibility they could turn into something bigger should the HQ2 come this way.