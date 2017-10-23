Was your bank account hacked at one of these ATMs across the city?

If you’ve noticed anything wrong with your bank account lately, you may have been the target of identity theft.

Skimmers at ATMs have been reported from at least 13 machines mostly downtown and across the North Side.

A majority of these reported came from ATMs located inside Walgreens stores.

Phil Caruso, a spokesman for Walgreens, wrote an email to the Chicago Tribune: “The ATMs in our drugstores are owned and operated by a third party, and at our request they will immediately begin to inspect all ATMs in our Chicago locations.”





Incidents have been reported since September 23rd. The thirteen reported locations so far are:

An Associated Bank in the 5200 block of North Central Avenue

A Walgreens in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue

A 7-Eleven in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue

A Walgreens in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue

A Fifth Third Bank in the 600 block of West Diversey Parkway

A Chase Bank in the 5600 block of West Montrose Avenue

A Walgreens in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue

A Walgreens in the 2300 block of West Irving Park Road

A Fifth Third Bank in the first block of West Division Street

A Walgreens in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road

A Walgreens in the 200 block of West Madison Street

A Walgreens in the 100 block of North State Street

A Walgreens in the first block of West Monroe Street

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, offered tips on how to avoid the skimmers.

““We suggest you twist it or look at it or touch it and see if the card reader falls off.”