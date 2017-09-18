Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder spontaneously jam out on a sidewalk after a Cubs game

Eddie Vedder usually plays inside of Wrigley Field, but after the Cubs game on Friday he switched it up.

Twitter user Cubs at 7 captured a video Vedder jamming on the sidewalk with a drummer. It appeared to be spontaneous, and didn’t attract a lot of attention.

Whether passersby noticed the Pearl Jam star or not, they were witness to a once in a lifetime performance of “Corduroy.”

This jam session comes less than a month after Pearl Jam’s announcement of the film “Let’s Play Two,” a documentary film that chronicles Pearl Jam’s legendary performances at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs historic 2016 season.





“With Chicago being a hometown to Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam has forged a relationship with the city, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field that is unparalleled in the world of sports and music,” they say about the film online.