Watch the breathtaking moment a Blue Angel flew 100 feet over a crowd and knocked their socks off

Chicago got itself a treat over the weekend at the 59th Chicago Air & Water Show with an aerial spectacle to remember, courtesy of the Blue Angels.

One video from Saturday stood out from the rest, as Blue Angel no. 5 flew over the unsuspecting crowd a mere 100 feet above them.

Brendan Peterson filmed and uploaded the video to YouTube. At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“Got the same video as the one on Saturday but with the added bonus of Blue Angel #5 being at least 100 feet closer to our location which made for even better reactions,” he wrote there. “Also the same pass is in the video posted before this one that I got on my phone so check that out too!”





Getting buzzed by the the jet created quite a buzz among the crowd.

The reaction in GIF form captures both the audience’s utter surprise and joy.

People who witnessed the flyover were mesmerized, and it’s not hard to see why.

Rick Weber looked on with his family and told CBS Chicago that it really made him appreciate the talent required to put on a show like this.

“I hope they get a deeper appreciation for aviation and some respect for the level of talent that’s out here,” he said. “Hopefully when they get older they remember what they saw.”

For more information on the Blue Angels and their shows check out their page here.

