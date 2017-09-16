We have the footage of Kenneka Jenkins’ final moments, and it’s more shocking than you can imagine

Surveillance footage from a Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois reveals the last moments of Kenneka Jenkins‘ life, the 19-year-old Chicagoan who went missing last weekend and was found dead in a walk-in freezer.

While police initially believed that Jenkins walked herself into the freezer, her mother, Teresa Martin, disagreed, not believing that she would be able to do that while intoxicated.

A demonstration later appeared online also providing doubt to the notion she was able to walk herself into the freezer, due to the weight of the door.

Nonetheless, the footage, which was released by the Rosemont police Friday, shows her final minutes. She appears stumbling around the hotel, walking by herself.





The video shows Jenkins waiting in the hotel lobby after her friends apparently went up to a room to retrieve some possessions. She then takes the elevator to a lower level and wanders around, opening doors in an apparently disoriented manner.

911 calls also reveal that was found “frozen solid.”

Jenkins’ body was found in the freezer early Sunday, about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.