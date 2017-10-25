Webcam captures Lake Superior’s 22-foot-waves and it’s haunting

At the top of the Granite Island Lighthouse in Lake Superior, a webcam shows the chaos going on Lake Superior yesterday.

Courtesy of Scott Holman, owner of the lighthouse, and John Lenters from Lentic Environmental Services provided the video.

In the light-room at the lighthouse, the webcam is 90 feet high. Notice the building on top of the rock.

The building is estimated at 10 feet tall and John Lenters estimates the top of the rock is 20 feet above the water surface.





Here is another video from the same location.

The spray from waves makes it almost 90 feet in the air. Take about making waves!