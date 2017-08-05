What on earth is Malia Obama doing in this video recorded at a music festival?

A bizarre video submitted to TMZ from the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago shows former President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia, 19, rolling around on the ground while the band “The Killers” played.

The video shows a Obama’s oldest daughter pretending to play the drums over a friend who’d taken a tumble. That friend looked up at her and waited for a helping hand back up. Seconds later, the video cuts to Malia rolling around on the grass.





TMZ said that she was with friends backstage for most of the set.

A few people on Twitter confirmed that they’d either met or seen Malia Obama at the event.

Deadass just saw Malia Obama at lollapalooza 😂😂😂 — Jack (@jacktw7) August 5, 2017

Definitely just had the best night considering I danced with Malia Obama 😩 I love you lollapalooza — arisafari (@ariaribermudez) August 5, 2017

I JUST MET MALIA OBAMA AT LOLLAPALOOZA OH MY GOD — Wonder Woman (@katteelizabethh) August 5, 2017

Some even shared pictures with her that match what she was wearing to the person who appears in the video.

When you spot #MaliaObama getting ready to turn up but her friends don't F*k with you 😩😭💀 #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/szLq4wKFhv — Power 92 Chicago (@Power92Chicago) August 5, 2017

Others said her friends shouldn’t have recorded her and given the video to the gossip world.