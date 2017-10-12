Here’s what’s going on in Chicago this weekend

Another weekend is upon us with plenty of cool concerts going on. There’s plenty of folk-rock, garage rock, and we even threw in a stand-up gig this weekend too. Get out there!

Friday October 13th



Tony! Toni! Tone! at Promontory (7 PM, tickets)

In the mood for some 90s throwback? The Oakland-based trio started almost thirty years ago and their upbeat songs and slow-jams alike are R&B staples.

Electric Six at Reggie’s Rock Club (8 PM, tickets)





Detroit-based disco-garage rock band are so ridiculously silly they’re hard not to love, especially with songs like “Danger! High Voltage!” “Dance Commander” and of course, “Gay Bar.”

Saturday October 14th



Reverend Horton Heat at City Winery (6 PM, tickets)

If you know one psychobilly band, it’s probably Reverend Horton Heat. Is it punk? Is it rockabilly? Is it surf rock? Whatever it is, they’re one of the best. They also play Friday and Sunday.

Warble Daze at Logan Square Auditorium (6 PM, tickets)

Looking for a weekend long showcase of some of the best local bands around right now? Warble Daze is your answer. With performances by Yoko and the Oh Nos, Modern Vices, and No Men, and DJ Sets by White Mystery and Post Animal, it’s gonna be a non-stop sonic assault in Logan Square.

Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher at the Vic (7 PM, tickets)

OK, not a musical act, not a musical performance but how often do you get to see one of the most hilarious married couples do back to back stand up sets? Bonus: they both have Chicago roots too.

Sunday October 15th



Big Thief at Thalia Hall (7:30 PM, tickets)

If you missed the Brooklyn-based folk-rock quartet at Millennium Park this summer, now’s the chance to make up for it.

Martha Wainwright at S.P.A.C.E. (8 PM, tickets)

Martha Wainwright comes from a musical family (she’s the daughter of Loudin Wainwright III and sister to Rufus Wainwright) but her melancholic, heart-on-the-sleeve songs are undoubtedly her own unique voice.